Ryan Lowe outlines “important” Preston North End transfer tactic

Ryan Lowe has sent a transfer plan message to supporters ahead of the final game of the Championship season.

Preston North End are 14th in the table as they prepare to face play-off chasing Middlesbrough on Saturday.

But Lowe’s attentions have already turned to how he can improve his side over the next few months.

The 43-year-old has turned things around at Deepdale since arriving midway through the season, but is hoping to climb the table even further over the next 12 months.

The Preston boss hinted at the club’s plans, claiming the recruitment team will be hoping to bring in one or two players as early as they can.

“If we can get one or two over the line early doors then it gives you that bit of breathing space,” said Lowe, via the club’s Twitter account.

“We will be working on getting something done as soon as we can because I think that’s important.”

The ultimate Preston North End end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did PNE play in their first game of the 2021-22 season? Bristol City Hull Swansea West Brom

Preston have ended their campaign with a mixed series of results, having won two, lost two and drawn one of their previous five matches.

But Lowe has used the final few weeks of the season to give opportunities to fringe and youth players, with Mikey O’Neill being a standout performer.

The club will be hoping to be even more competitive next season having secured a mid-table finish this year.

The Verdict

Bringing in a few players early can really help the club have a settled transfer window.

The panic of not having transfer business secured until the final weeks of the summer can be extremely disruptive to a team’s start of the season.

With the early kick-off of next season as well, it is especially imperative to get working on recruitment immediately.

Preston are in a comfortable position in the table now and Lowe has shown he is a safe pair of hands so it is a promising time at Deepdale.