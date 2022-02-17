Ryan Lowe opens up about his decision to swap Plymouth Argyle for Preston North End

Ryan Lowe has admitted that the decision to leave Plymouth Argyle in order to take over the vacancy at Preston North End earlier this season was both the toughest and the easiest call to make.

Lowe called time on his stint in charge of the Pilgrims in December as he was appointed as Frankie McAvoy’s successor.

Since this switch, both clubs have achieved a relative amount of success in their respective divisions.

Plymouth, who are now being led by Steven Schumacher, are currently sixth in the League One standings and will be determined to clinch a place in the play-offs in May.

Preston meanwhile have made a bright start to life under the guidance of Lowe as they have managed to accumulate 20 points from their last 11 league games.

As a result of their upturn in form, the Lilywhites have climbed into the top-half of the Championship and are now only four points adrift of the play-off places.

Asked on the latest episode of the Official EFL Podcast by Mark Clement about where the decision to leave Plymouth ranks in terms of the calls he has made to make during his career as a player and as a coach, Lowe said: “Probably the toughest, not a lot of people think it was but it was.

“But in the same sense it was the easiest as well.

“Just because it was tough what we were building down there, a great bond with the board of directors, a great bond with the fans and the players first and foremost, we recruited well to try and have a play-off push which they continue to do which is fair play.

“But ultimately Clem, everyone wants to manage in the Championship.

“Did I think I could get Plymouth to the Championship this year?

“There was every chance.

“Did I think I’d get an opportunity in the Championship within the next year or two?

“You always feel you can but you only have to look now, managers who lose three, four, five, six games on the bounce and some people are out of the job.

“So the decision to take the Preston job was relatively quick with Preston and it was easy but the decision to leave Plymouth Argyle with what we were building was a tough one.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Lowe managed to forge a close relationship with everyone associated with Plymouth, it is hardly a surprise that he has admitted that it was tough to leave the club.

However, with Preston offering him a chance to work in the Championship, the 43-year-old felt that it was the right time to test himself as a manager at a higher level.

Plymouth will be hoping that Schumacher will be able to guide them to new heights in the third-tier later this year as they look to launch a push for promotion.

Whilst a top-two finish is unlikely to be on the cards for the Pilgrims, they could potentially seal their long-awaited return to the Championship via the play-offs.