Ryan Lowe offers verdict on Preston North End player after Sheffield Wednesday loan spell ends

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is ready to have a good look at Jordan Storey this summer following his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Storey’s campaign came to an end as Sheffield Wednesday were knocked out of the League One play-offs by Sunderland last night.

The 24-year-old appeared 21 times in League One and the play-offs in the second half of the campaign, and Lowe believes he has been great out on loan.

“First and foremost, he’s been great for them hasn’t he,” Lowe said, via LancsLive.

“Him playing football is obviously one thing we wanted, because I couldn’t really guarantee him any minutes with how well Sepp (van den Berg) and Patrick (Bauer) were doing. With the players we had in the building, it was a good opportunity for him to go and get some games.”

“He has found himself at a big club in Sheffield Wednesday, which in my eyes is learning a bit more of a trade. Because, when he came from League Two to the Championship, it is a big jump.”

Storey had appeared 17 times for Preston in the Championship before making the loan move down a division in the winter transfer window.

Lowe said his performances were okay during the first half of the campaign, but that the added experience of playing for Wednesday in the second half of the season means he may be ready to offer Preston what they are looking for going forwards.

“I think his performances in the Championship were okay, but I think these performances for Sheffield Wednesday will only do him good.” Lowe added.

“Then we’ll get him back in pre-season to see where he is at and if he is ready to do what we want to do, then he’ll be fine – he’s our player.

“Until anything changes he will be a Preston North End player, but fair play to him for going and playing games.”

The Verdict

Jordan Storey should be given credit for going out on loan during the January window.

After appearing often in the first half of the campaign in the second tier, it would have been quite easy for him to stay at Preston for the full campaign.

Instead, he dropped down a division, got valuable experience under his belt at a big club and is now better prepared to offer Ryan Lowe what he wants in a defender.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether or not Lowe decides he wants to use Storey in his Preston side next campaign.