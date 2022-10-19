Ryan Lowe offers verdict on Preston North End following victory v Huddersfield

Preston North End’s form this season has been somewhat inconsistent and as they headed to Huddersfield last night, they had faced two consecutive defeats.

The odds were in Preston’s favour as they headed to a side sitting in the relegation zone and luckily for the Lilywhites, a 50th minute Greg Cunningham header was enough to be the difference between the two sides and give Preston all three points.

Ryan Lowe was pleased with his side’s performance and how the team managed the game against the Terriers.

However, he’s also keen not to get ahead of himself knowing the Lilywhites just faced some poor results as he told the club’s Official Media: “I said to the lads in there that tough times don’t last, but tough people do, and we’ve got a tough group in there.

“When you go from the top of the world, beating two fantastic teams in West Brom and Norwich, and then you come away and you’ve lost against Bristol City in the week we had and then Stoke, to come here and put on a performance the way we did today I thought was fantastic.

“We can’t get too carried away, we never get too high and never get too low – I’ve said that all the time – but I thought the performance was well worthy of a couple more goals. Alvaro’s one at the end there, if he puts that in, we go and get another.

“At the end of the day, for us, it’s about winning games of football, however way they come. I thought we dominated the game from start to finish more or less, they had a few bits of moments, of course, but I thought we were fantastic and overall well-worthy of the three points.”

Whilst he doesn’t want to get complacent, the boss has admitted that his expectations for his side remain high though as he said: “I probably get too carried away in expectations, probably my bad, because I’m wanting to go again, but when you see where you are in the league and what you’re trying to do and the teams in the league, there’s no-one really running away with it.

“We’ve got to be solid and do what we need to do in terms of following the game plan and working our way. The players deserve all the credit as well because it’s us together. The fans want to stick with us like they have done, especially the away fans, they’ve been brilliant, and seeing the performances and the results, fantastic.

“But we are going to go through dips, but it’s pleasing when they all come like that, singing in their numbers, and we can send them home happy.”

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Preston North End players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Jake Jervis? Yes No

The Verdict:

Given Preston’s inconsistent form you can understands that Ryan Lowe doesn’t want to get carried away off one win, and actually the key here is to use it as momentum in the hope of building up more consistency to take forward in the season.

The Lilywhites have shown on multiple occasions that they are a side capable of playing some good football and know how to get all three points but they have to show that they can do that every week now.

As it stands, Lowe’s side still sit eighth in the table and will no doubt be pleased with that but if they want to target that top six then some more results need to be secured first.