Ryan Lowe offers Preston North End team news update ahead of Sunderland clash

Preston North End have received a positive team news update ahead of this weekend’s clash with Sunderland.

Ryan Lowe has confirmed that the only uncertainty in the squad is Mikey O’Neill, who has suffered a slight problem.

The Lilywhites boss will otherwise have a full squad to choose from as they face the trip to the Stadium of Light for the return of Championship action.

A number of PNE players went out on international duty over the last two weeks, but no one has returned with any fitness concerns.

The 44-year old has claimed he will have selection headaches in order to decide on a starting lineup with so many options to choose from.

Rotation could be in order as he looks ahead to a busy October and November period that will see the team face 11 games in six weeks.

“There’s only Mikey O’Neill who has a slight problem at the moment, other than that we have a fully fit squad to pick from which is good, so selection headaches all round,” said Lowe, via the club’s Twitter account.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Preston North End players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Has Emil Riis played for a German club? Yes No

Preston will be looking to find their first win in four games when they visit the Black Cats in what will be Tony Mowbray’s first home game in charge of the club.

Lowe’s side will be looking to spoil the good atmosphere at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as they look to climb the Championship table, in which they currently sit in 15th place.

The Verdict

It was a positive sign to see a number of Preston players earn minutes with their national team during the break.

Most notably, Robbie Brady bagged the winning goal from left-wing back for Ireland against Armenia on Tuesday night.

This is a team that has lacked goals so far this season, so that will be an area Lowe will look to see an improvement in over the next few weeks.

However, their defensive discipline has helped the misfiring forwards with Preston having the meanest defence in the second division after 10 games into the campaign.