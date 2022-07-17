Ryan Lowe makes revelation about Preston’s remaining summer transfer business

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted he wants four new players ahead of the Championship season as he looks to bolster his squads hopes of a playoff push.

The Lilywhites have so far signed Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell, Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn so far this summer in what has been an active transfer window, but the Lowe knows more is needed.

After the success of Cameron Archer last season, it’s no surprise to see Preston looking to explore the loan market once again, while more free agents remain on the radar of the Deepdale outfit.

Speaking after his side beat Accrington Stanley on Saturday about what the club still need to do in the transfer market, Lowe told Lancashire Live: “If I’ve got all my players fit, with additions, I will be happy.

“We need four players – I spoke to Peter [Ridsdale] today. It is an every day thing, the phone calls are relentless and we need another four players to make sure that we can compete.”

Lowe is hoping the deals are completed quick, with the hope of even getting more faces through the door by the middle of this week: “Ideally, we’d like one or two in before Wednesday, so we can get them minutes under their belts with us and how we play.

“There are a lot of teams coming back from overseas soon. The ones we are looking at, we feel are the right ones, but they are out with their parent clubs and we’ve got to respect that.”

The need to bring players will only be increased as Sean Maguire was recently ruled out for six weeks with an achilles injury.

The Verdict

It’s clear Lowe’s side is short of options in key areas. With Ched Evans and Emil Riis the only two natural strikers, Lowe will be desperate to bring more in, especially with it looking unlikely that Archer will be returning on loan.

It’s natural for their to be turnover in the squad, with Lowe having a good indication on what he needs after being appointed last December but these additions will need to be made before the start of the coming season to avoid being behind other sides.

That being said, the recruitment at Deepdale so far this summer has been positive and measured which is a good sign for the rest of the window.