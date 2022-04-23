Ryan Lowe makes Preston North End transfer admission

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted he will only be looking to bring in more loan players in the summer if they are as good as the ones they have managed to recruit this season, speaking to Lancs Live.

Although Josh Murphy hasn’t been able to make a real impact, Daniel Iversen and Sepp van den Berg have been integral assets for the Lilywhites once again this term, playing their part in guiding their current loan side to a solid mid-table position with the former proving to be particularly useful.

Cameron Archer has also been a superb addition, only arriving in the winter but already having seven goals in 17 league appearances to his name at Deepdale going into Monday evening’s fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

Lowe has already admitted he wants to bring van den Berg back on a loan deal next season and similar applies with Leicester City shot-stopper Iversen and Aston Villa forward Archer, though it’s currently unclear whether they will be able to get those deals over the line.

With Chris Kirchner’s potential takeover falling through earlier this month, the Lancashire outfit look set to be using the loan market once again under the Hemmings’ stewardship.

But now the current loanees have set a high bar, the second-tier side’s boss doesn’t want to lower that as he looks at the possibility of making use of that market once more.

He said: “Yeah, we’re looking at loans, but ultimately they’ve got to be as good as the loans we’ve had this year.

“Cameron, Daniel and Sepp have been fantastic for the football club – Sepp and Daniel came in before me but continued their form and I brought Cam into the football club.

“He has been great as well, so we don’t be dismissing any good loans.”

The Verdict:

There’s little point in bringing loanees in unless they are going to take the club to a different level, especially with the need to bring youngsters through and develop their permanent players.

This is why such a high bar should be set and considering how well they have done with the likes of Iversen, van den Berg and Archer, Premier League clubs will surely be looking to loan some of their most talented players to the Lilywhites.

Lowe’s reputation as a talented young coach should also help in this quest to attract promising young stars to Deepdale. However, they need to build for the long term so they shouldn’t be looking to recruit too many temporary players.

If they can negotiate permanent options for some of them, then bringing in five loanees may be a decent option for them but they should also be looking at free agents and their existing players too.

The fact they haven’t exactly spent big in recent years should also give them the wiggle room to spend transfer fees on a few players if they have the funds to do so – and that’s what makes this upcoming window a potentially exciting one for the Lilywhites.