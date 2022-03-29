Ryan Lowe makes Preston North End summer transfer window admission

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted preparations have already started to recruit new players ahead of the summer transfer window, speaking at a fan event to the club’s media team last night.

The Lilywhites currently find themselves in 14th position going into the final set of fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign, unlikely to be promoted or relegated following a poor start to the season under Frankie McAvoy but have endured a brighter period under current boss Lowe.

With the club safe from the threat of relegation, preparations can now be made ahead of the next window with the Lancashire outfit all but certain regarding the division they will be competing in next season.

There is some uncertainty at Deepdale currently though with the second-tier side thought to be on the verge of a takeover, with Chris Kirchner in advanced talks to take control of the club from the Hemmings family.

This could potentially alter the transfer budget Lowe will have at his disposal in the coming months quite considerably, with US businessman Kirchner thought to have submitted a whopping £50m bid to buy league rivals Derby County last October.

Nonetheless, preparations are already well underway according to Lowe with current loanees Daniel Iversen and Sepp van den Berg the subject of interest from Preston once again.

Speaking about these plans, Lowe said: “We’ve started the process of bringing new players in.

“On the recruitment side of things we’re already speaking to agents and trying to build a squad for next year.”

The Verdict:

Lowe is a brave man to be preparing already with the takeover not yet complete but with planning starting now, he will have sufficient time to create a Hemmings-based plan and a Kirchner-based plan to prepare adequately for either outcome.

The US businessman isn’t yet confirmed as the club’s new owner so that has to be taken into consideration – but regardless of this – there are likely to be some cheap gems the Lilywhites’ boss will want to sign regardless of who owns his side.

It does seem as though the 43-year-old wants to be active in the transfer market but with the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules to abide by, loanees may be needed once more so they could be cheap additions.

If Kirchner does come in, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make permanent moves for both Iversen and van den Berg to make a real statement of intent at Deepdale, so those two potential deals are ones to keep an eye on.

Recruiting exciting young players permanently with the possibility of selling them on for a lot more would be a wise business model to adopt – but it remains to be seen what happens if a takeover does happen in terms of their transfer strategy.