Ryan Lowe makes Preston North End admission with Middlesbrough keen on Emil Riis transfer

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has been busy this transfer window so far, having to bring in plenty of fresh faces with the PNE squad in overhaul this summer.

After taking the reigns from Frankie McAvoy, the former Plymouth boss came in to Deepdale and managed to take the team up the Championship table. Their record after the manager took over would have even seen the Lilywhites much closer to the play-off places.

Now then, the boss will want to kick on and get his team into those top six spots come the end of the 2022/23 season. He’s already got the team performing well defensively, with the side still yet to concede a goal this campaign. They’re currently in seventh and the club are unbeaten in the league.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Preston North End played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Deepdale 2-0 loss 4-1 win 3-0 win 3-1 win

However, Ryan Lowe has been eager to sign a new striker this transfer window but didn’t expect to have to deal with interest in one of the club’s own forwards. Middlesbrough have made an enquiry for Emil Riis, as first reported by Football League World’s exclusive sources, and the player could end up out the exit door if Boro launch a transfer bid.

According to the Official EFL Podcast though, Ryan Lowe has claimed that he won’t be selling any Preston player unless they are able to sign a player themselves as a replacement and only if the valuation that the side have put on any member of the squad is met too.

It means Boro will have to likely match the fee that PNE want if they want to sign Riis this window – believed to be £8m at least – and boss Ryan Lowe will need to have the funds made available to him then to bring in a suitable striker replacement for Preston.

Speaking about a deal, Lowe said: “I’m of the understanding that, if we did sell a player, the money would be available for me to spend, but what I won’t do is, I won’t sell one of our players – or any of our players for that matter – if I can’t replace them and if the money is not right.”

The Verdict

Preston boss Ryan Lowe – and most of the club’s fanbase – will not want to see Emil Riis leave the club this transfer window.

With the side already needing another striker themselves, it would be a bad move to sell one of their main forward options. When you consider the player also managed a double-digit goal haul last time around – 16 in the Championship – it means selling on the Dane from Deepdale would seriously bring down the amount of goals in the side.

With the club having only scored once in the second tier so far this season, the last thing they want to do is sell a striker capable of bagging the league goals for them. Considering his age and his ability at this level, it’s no surprise to see PNE put a seven-figure pricetag on the player’s head and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them want eight-figures either.

Riis is an important player to Preston – and the good news is that it seems as though Lowe would only let the player go if the price was right and the club were able to then spend the funds to bring in a suitable replacement this window.