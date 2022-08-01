Ryan Lowe makes honest Preston North End transfer admission ahead of Hull City clash

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted that Ched Evans’ dismissal in the club’s clash with Wigan Athletic has put more importance on their pursuit of a new forward.

Evans is set to miss three games after being shown a straight red card for a challenge on Curtis Tilt during the closing stages of this aforementioned fixture.

Despite the fact that they were reduced to ten men at the DW Stadium, Preston held on to secure a point on their travels.

The Lilywhites are currently unable to call upon the services of Sean Maguire who missed their meeting with Wigan due to injury.

Whereas Lowe is able to turn to Troy Parrott and Emil Riis for inspiration, he is still on the lookout for a new striker as he aims to guide Preston to new heights in the Championship this season.

The Lilywhites will be looking to secure all three points in their showdown with Hull City at Deepdale this weekend.

Ahead of this clash, Lowe has shared an update on the club’s transfer plans.

Speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post, Lowe said: “It definitely puts more importance on getting the new striker in but we will have to wait.

“We could do with another one, we could put Ben Woodburn just off, but we certainly need another one, we know that.

“Seani is a little bit off and Ched is going to miss three weeks now, he’ll only miss a week really which is a bonus but if we can get another in then it’s happy days.”

The Verdict With Lowe admitting that the club could benefit from the arrival of another forward, it will be interesting to see whether Preston are able to make some progress in the coming days in the search for a player who is capable of playing in this position. One of the individuals who has been heavily linked with a move back to Deepdale in recent weeks is Callum Robinson. When you consider that Robinson has scored 42 goals and has provided 27 assists in the Championship during his career, he could go on to excel again at Preston if they are willing to submit an offer for the West Bromwich Albion man. Alternatively, the Lilywhites could look elsewhere as they aim to strengthen their squad before the window closes.