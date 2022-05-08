Ryan Lowe makes honest admission on Preston North End striking Leicester City transfer agreement

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has conceded that the club cannot afford to sign Daniel Iversen on a full-time basis – and has even admitted that he may be better than playing in the Championship next season.

The Dane’s season-long loan deal with the Lilywhites came to an end with the 4-1 demolition of Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, playing in all 46 league matches of the 2021-22 campaign as well as 23 times in his half-season stint in the season prior.

Iversen kept 13 clean sheets in the league this season and despite having a not-so solid defence in-front of him at times, the 24-year-old made some outrageous saves throughout the season to win North End more points than he cost them.

Having sweeped up all of the Player of the Year awards for PNE this season, supporters serenaded Iversen post-match against Boro asking him to stay, but there’s a likelihood that he may be back with Leicester City next season or at another top flight club in either England or abroad.

Whilst he wants Iversen back next season, Lowe has almost conceded defeat in his efforts already – especially permanently as he believes the Dane is worth between £15 million and £20 million – but he hopes that the goalkeeper will have North End in his thoughts if he is allowed on loan yet again by the Foxes.

“I know the fans were singing ‘sign him up, sign him up’ but we just cannot afford to pay Leicester that type of money,” Lowe said, per LancsLive.

“I think Daniel knows where he is at, he wants to keep playing somewhere, whether that’s Leicester or somewhere else.

“That’s up to him, it’s his decision and if he becomes available for us then I’d definitely like to think he’d look at us again – with what we’ve done for the loan lads at this level.

“But, ultimately, Daniel Iversen could be past Championship level now.”

The Verdict

PNE fans made their feelings loud and clear about Iversen following the win over Middlesbrough, but it may not be up to Iversen where he ends up next season.

First and foremost, he is Leicester City’s player and after a fantastic season at Championship level, Brendan Rodgers may want to see if Iversen is ready to step up to replace Kasper Schmeichel.

If not though, you’d imagine another loan is in the offing for the towering stopper – realistically though he’s good enough to play in the Premier League now or in a top division elsewhere.

You can never say never in football and Lowe didn’t completely close the door, but the chances of Iversen being a PNE player next season are very, very slim indeed.