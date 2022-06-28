Ryan Lowe makes honest admission about Preston North End’s summer transfer business

Preston North End had a fairly solid season under Ryan Lowe last year finishing the campaign sat 13th in the league.

However, the boss will now be looking to add to his side before the new season and create a squad that is able to push further up the table now.

Given that Lowe joined the club in December, this is his first summer transfer window in charge of the club so as well as just adding to the side, there have been departures as well.

Yesterday Josh Earl left on a free transfer to join Fleetwood Town whilst Tom Bayliss also left on a free to Shrewsbury Town.

The Preston boss was blunt in his reasoning for letting the players go. Bayliss spent the season on loan with Wigan Athletic and Lowe admitted to the club’s Official Media: “His career didn’t go down well so far being here, so for his benefit and ours there was no point him coming back when we are trying to get other players through the door.”

Meanwhile, Earl was being used fairly regularly in the side but wasn’t enjoying the position of left wing-back meaning he departed for another club.

However, based on the manager’s words, these are unlikely to be the final departures we see from Deepdale this summer as Lowe said: “These players won’t be the only ones surplus to requirements, there will be others looking for a new challenge at another football club.”

The Verdict:

Ryan Lowe hasn’t sugarcoated anything here and is very honest in the fact that this week’s departing players don’t have a space in the squad for next season, or at least not one they want, and therefore it made more sense for them to exit the club.

The manager is still trying to build a side that better reflects himself and his style of football and therefore remains keen to get some more names through the door.

Therefore, this method of business is effective for all parties as it ensures only players who are part of the plans and happy with their role remain at the club whilst creating space for some new signings too.