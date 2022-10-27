Ryan Lowe makes honest admission about his current Preston North End squad

Preston North End are having a very inconsistent season so far.

Despite starting the season on a strong defensive note keeping plenty of clean sheets, the Lilywhites now sit 12th in the league and have won two, drawn one and lost four of their seven games so far this month.

This weekend they face Middlesbrough and although that may have previously looked like a welcome game, it will be Michael Carrick’s first in charge of Boro.

However, Ryan Lowe has admitted he is desperate for his side to find some consistency in their results and performances as he told the Lancashire Post: “Of course we are a little bit off, a little bit lacking, we know what we need. All of the players we’ve got, particularly at the top end of the pitch give you some different things, different outputs and play differently.

“But we know what we need, a bit of consistency. We get the back door shut for large parts of games, alright we’ve conceded four on Saturday but I’d like to think that won’t happen again because we’ll look at it and see what we can do better.

“At the top end of the pitch if we can have that last little bit of clinical edge then we’ll win more games.”

As it stands, a push towards the top six looks an ambitious target for Preston who can’t find their feet to build momentum.

However, there is the January transfer window not too long away and Lowe is eager to use this to enhance his squad as he admitted: “What I have realised at the moment is that that’s us. That’s what Preston North End have got, that’s the squad we’ve got.

“Until we get to January and potentially change on or two things, that’s us. That’s where we’re going to be. We’ll win games, we’ll lose games, we’ll draw games. To have that consistency and find your way to stay in the top half of the division is half but that’s what we want to try and achieve.”

The Verdict:

It seems as though Ryan Lowe is under no illusions that the current form of his Preston side is not what it should be and if his team carry on being so up and down, they will find it hard to achieve anything.

However, you could also sense the frustration in him and it looks as though the boss may be putting up for the time being until he can create more changes to the Preston team.

Lowe isn’t shy about the fact he wants to make changes during the January transfer window and that will no doubt serve as a bit of a warning to his side that they have to be at the top of their game otherwise their place could be up for grabs.

However, as the boss said, this is the position they find themselves in and with the squad as it is until the transfer window opens, Lowe’s side must find a way to start getting some consistent results under their belts.