Ryan Lowe makes Fulham claim ahead of Preston North End clash

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has claimed his side cannot fear facing Fulham.

The Cottagers are set to earn promotion if they can take all three points in London on Tuesday evening.

But Lowe does not think his team has anything to fear, even with Aleksander Mitrovic chasing a record number of goals in a league campaign.

Preston kept the Serbian quiet in the reverse fixture earlier in the season as the teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

Lowe joked that if his team had the 27-year old then they would be top of the Championship table.

But he believes his side can prevent Marco Silva’s from earning promotion this week by taking a result from the league leaders.

“If I’d have had Mitrovic I’d be top of the league by now wouldn’t I?!” said Lowe, via Lancs Live.

“How do you handle him? You’ll have to wait and see and ask me that next week. It’s one where we will respect him and them for what they are and what they do, but we can’t fear them can we?

“We are not playing Real Madrid, or Liverpool I should say. We’re playing Fulham, who are a good team with good players. I will get this game out of the way, debrief this, and then look at how we deal with Mitrovic, and [Harry] Wilson, and the rest of them.

“What an opportunity for our lads to go and pit themselves against, potentially, the best team in the division.

“That’s what I’m excited about, us against Fulham. Marco Silva’s a fantastic manager, it’s a fantastic club and they deserve to be where they are because they’ve got the best players and probably the biggest budget.”

Lowe went on to claim that his side will be under way less pressure than the hosts on Tuesday night.

Fulham already missed out on the chance to earn promotion following a 2-1 defeat to Derby County last Friday.

Silva’s side will not have to rely on results elsewhere to get in that position, but if Nottingham Forest fail to beat West Brom this evening then Fulham will earn promotion before even kicking a ball in anger against Preston.

The Verdict

Fulham have earned their promotion back to the Premier League having been the league’s best team this campaign.

However, Lowe has touched on a nerve when discussing their form.

The sly dig on the biggest budget clearly shows he is not too impressed by the work Silva has done this season.

While his team have played nice football, promotion is the expectation at Craven Cottage and next season will be the big test for the Portuguese manager.