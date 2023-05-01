Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted that he is unsure about his future at the club and is set to hold talks with the club's hierarchy.

The Lilywhites suffered a decisive blow in their quest to secure a place in the play-offs last weekend in their meeting with Sheffield United.

Preston entered this clash knowing that they needed to pick up maximum points at Bramall Lane in order to remain in contention for a top-six finish.

Lowe's side were unable to step up to the mark in this fixture as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Blades.

Anel Ahmedhodzic opened the scoring for the hosts in the 36th minute before Liam Delap levelled proceedings following the break.

The Blades regained the lead via a deflected effort from John Fleck.

Iliman Ndiaye then extended United's advantage before Oli McBurnie added a fourth in the closing stages of the game.

Preston are now set to remain in the Championship for another year as they are five points adrift of the play-off places with one game left to play.

What has Ryan Lowe said about his future at Preston North End?

Following his side's latest outing in the second-tier, Lowe opted to make an honest claim about his current situation at Preston.

Speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post, Lowe said: "I'm not even considering next season at this moment in time, I need to go away and reflect on what I want to do also.

"I want people that are going to follow suit.

"I want to sit down and discuss that with Peter and see where we go.

"I don't want to be a good team in the Championship, I want to be a very good team and I think the way our lads are coached and the way we work, we should be a very good team and we just fell short a little bit."

Making reference to his future, Lowe added: "I don't know, I'll have to wait and see, I'm not sure.

"I'll have to sit down with Peter and discuss what I want to do going forward and what we can do together going forward.

"I don't want to be a mediocre Championship manager."

Will Ryan Lowe stay at Preston for the 2023/24 campaign?

With Lowe admitting that he is uncertain about what the future holds for him at Preston, it would not be at all surprising if he decides to call time on his spell with the club.

The 44-year-old's deal with the Championship outfit is set to run until 2024, and thus the two parties would have to come to a mutual agreement regarding the termination of his contract.

While Preston are currently on course to finish in a better position in the league standings (11th) compared to last season (13th), they will need to pick up a point in their clash with Sunderland to match the tally that they achieved in 2022 (64).

In order to convince Lowe to stay, Preston's hierarchy may need to offer him some assurances regarding transfers ahead of the upcoming window.

The Lilywhites could potentially reach new heights in this division later this year by securing the services of some classy operators.