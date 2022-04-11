Ryan Lowe issues verdict on emerging Preston North End talent

Ryan Lowe has claimed he has had his eye on Mikey O’Neill since arriving at the club earlier this season.

The 17-year old was handed his debut in Preston North End’s 2-1 win on Saturday.

O’Neill replaced matchwinner Cameron Archer as the Lilywhites beat the out of form QPR.

But Lowe has suggested it was only a matter of time before the youngster was given his chance in the team, having impressed from the moment Lowe took charge of the club.

The Preston boss has praised O’Neill’s versatility and sees him as an option across several areas of the pitch, and even contemplated bringing him on in midfield before ultimately deciding to move him up front.

“The minute I came to the club I took a shine to Mikey in terms of his attitude, his application and obviously the way he has been playing,” said Lowe, via Lancashire Post.

“He has been the stand-out performer in the youth team so it’s only right that when there is an opportunity you give these kids a chance but they have to perform well week in, week out to earn it – Mikey has been doing that.

“Mikey can play anywhere up the pitch, I was contemplating putting him on in one of the ‘eight’ roles and taking Alan Browne off for a rest but I didn’t see the value in that in case we had to defend set pieces.

“Cameron Archer had worked hard so I decided to get him off and let Mikey have a little run, see if he could sneak a goal.

“He was on for four or minutes, if an opportunity had fallen his way I would have fancied him to put it away.”

O’Neill has impressed during his time in the youth and reserve sides so it was seemingly only a matter of time before he earned his chance in the senior team.

The victory was Preston’s second in a row and moved Lowe’s side level on points with West Brom.

Preston are currently 13th in the Championship table with five games left to play this season.

Up next for the Lilywhites is the visit of Millwall to Deepdale on April 15.

The Verdict

It’s always hugely exciting for any player to make their debut, even if it only amounts to a few minutes of action.

O’Neill has obviously stood out and Lowe has every confidence that the player can transition to senior football already.

The youngster will likely get more minutes before the end of the season, especially given Preston have little to play for in the final games of the campaign.

If O’Neill can continue to impress Lowe then he may even earn a chance as a first team member for the start of next season, so these next few weeks will be a great opportunity to show what he can do.