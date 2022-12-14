Ryan Lowe issues Preston North End warning to the rest of the Championship ahead of QPR clash

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe believes his side will be a threat to anyone in the Championship if they can replicate their away form at Deepdale, speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post.

The Lilywhites have been a real force away from home this season and this was reinforced by their 4-1 victory against local rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park at the weekend – a result that has taken them to within two points of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men.

Currently sitting in sixth position, they are in an ideal position to continue pushing for promotion – and their form on the road has led them to this spot with Lowe’s men winning 21 points from a possible 33 away from Deepdale.

If they had also won 21 points from home, they would currently be sitting in second place above Sheffield United, but they have won just 13 and that will be a real disappointment for them.

Winning three games, drawing four and losing four, their failure to turn some of their ties into victories could prove to be costly at the end of the campaign as they look to seal a place in the top six.

And if they can be more ruthless at home, Lowe believes his side will be a threat to any side in their division as he spoke ahead of the Lilywhites’ home clash against Queens Park Rangers.

He said: “The lads have been outstanding every time we’ve been away.

“We’ve had some good performances at home as well, let’s not kid ourselves, but we haven’t quite had the results have we?

“If we can turn the home form into the away form and get goals and wins then we’ll be a threat for anyone.”

The Verdict:

Considering the limited budget Lowe has needed to work within, you have to commend him for his work because there are sides below them that should be firmly in the promotion mix at this point.

Middlesbrough are one of those sides, though the Lilywhites do need to be wary of them because Michael Carrick is seemingly getting the best out of his side following Chris Wilder’s departure.

Similar can be said for West Bromwich Albion who now look set to be on the right course under Carlos Corberan.

Those two, Norwich City, Watford, Burnley and Sheffield United should all be in the top six when the season ends considering the strength of their squads, though Queens Park Rangers will also want to be in the mix.

Last season showed that some of the underdogs can be involved though, with Huddersfield Town and Luton’s participation in last year’s play-offs potentially giving the Lancashire side hope that they can retain their current position.

If they can, it will only be a matter of time before Lowe attracts interest from elsewhere.