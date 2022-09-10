Ryan Lowe issues Preston North End transfer stance on free agent signings

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed that he will not be searching for free agents to bolster his squad for the next few months and will only look at something if it lands right in-front of him.

Lilywhites fans were left frustrated on transfer deadline day last week when new players were failed to be acquired – that was despite Lowe stating that he needed four new faces in July and that he was given the license to get them.

Just two of the four arrived, both on loan deals in the form of Alvaro Fernandez and Troy Parrott, but that was their lot as far as PNE concerned, with many believing that the club are a striker and a right wing-back short going into the next few months.

Clubs will now look towards out-of-contract individuals in a bid to either strengthen or pad out their squads, but on first glance, it doesn’t appear that there is much out there when it comes to the positions that North End need.

Lowe himself won’t be doing any searching whatsoever for new players and will only consider something if approached by a free agent himself.

“I haven’t really looked to be honest, I’ve just been worrying about the next game,” Lowe said on potentially signing unattached player.

“If something comes up and we can get someone in to have a look at then maybe we will have a look at it.

“I’m not really sure what’s available to be honest, we just put it to bed once the transfer window shut and we knew we weren’t going to do anything.

“My main focus has been with the group I’ve already got and coaching the group I’ve got to get results, that is the focus. “If something does come up then I can have a look at it and speak to Peter Ridsdale and we’ll have a chat. Otherwise it is as it was.” The Verdict Despite PNE being short in some departments player-wise, perhaps it’s not a bad thing that Lowe is choosing to not look at free agents. The main reason for that is simply the fact that there doesn’t appear to be many options for the positions that they need to look at. With Robbie Brady’s crossing abilities somewhat going to waste currently with no-one getting on the end of his deliveries, perhaps Andy Carroll is the only player worth exploring, but he is an individual that is likely to want a decent wage. Aside from that, free agents do not seem much worth it for North End right now, so Lowe cannot be criticised too much for his stance.