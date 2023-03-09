Ryan Lowe issues early Preston North End summer transfer strategy

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed that the club are already looking at potential free agents and loan players to sign ahead of the 2023-24 season, and has hinted that once again not much money will be spent in terms of transfer fees.

The Lilywhites look set to spend a ninth straight season in the Championship next year as with 11 matches to go they sit 12th in the table, some eight points off the play-off spots but 15 ahead of the relegation zone.

Lowe arrived at Deepdale in December 2021 to replace Frankie McAvoy, and he hasn’t been afforded much in the way of a transfer budget to bolster his squad in that time.

His only two signings in January last year were the loan of Cameron Archer and free agent Bambo Diaby, and the recent summer window was one of minimal permanent additions either – Freddie Woodman was the only player that the club paid a fee for with Robbie Brady, Dai Cornell and Ben Woodburn coming in on frees.

The loan market has also been utilised throughout the season, and with just 14 first-team players contracted for next season, there is understandable worry from some fans that perhaps there won’t be much of a budget to bolster the squad, especially when it was revealed that the club are working with a reduced budget in a meeting between Peter Ridsdale and a supporters group.

And Lowe has seemingly confirmed that there won’t be much spent this coming summer on players contracted to other clubs as North End will be shopping in other markets.

“We need to overachieve and I think we can overachieve with the group of players we’ve got,” Lowe told LancsLive.

“Next season will be a little bit different, in terms of the type of players we look to get and what we can get.

“Again, finances come into to that.

“But, one thing I will say, is that the football club, Peter and Craig have backed us right the way through for whatever we have needed.

“We can only spend what we’ve got.

“At the end of March, early April, me, Craig (Hemmings) and Peter will sit down and discuss what we’ve got, the finances that are coming through, what we need and what we can use.

“But, we are still looking to see what is out there and getting our eyes on players who are free transfers and potential loans, and then, obviously the lads who are here already.

“But, it’ll probably be the end of March, early April when we sit down to discuss that. We cannot discuss anything at the moment, not knowing what we’ve got to spend. We will find out what we’ve got and then start planning.”

The Verdict

This is probably not the news that PNE fans wanted to hear, yet it was perhaps expected.

Lowe warned last year that the days of spending the odd seven-figure fee on a player, like Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Emil Riis and Tom Bayliss came in for in recent years, have perhaps gone now.

The untimely passing of Trevor Hemmings in 2021 and his son Craig coming in as chairman appears to have seen the budget reduced, so it isn’t too much of a shock that PNE will be shopping in the loan market and for freebies.

It won’t make the supporters happy, but that’s just the way it is going to be unless a player is cashed in on this summer.