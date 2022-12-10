Ryan Lowe issues bullish Preston North End message pre-Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is keen to claim the bragging rights in today’s derby against Blackburn Rovers, as they look to return to Championship football with a positive result.

North End travel to Ewood Park this afternoon for their first meeting of the season with their Lancashire rivals and will be hoping they can improve upon their last derby performance against Blackpool.

The importance of the game is not lost on Lowe, who is already smarting from the derby defeat to Blackpool earlier this season. Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Lowe recognised the importance of the game: “It’s a big derby game and we want to go there and entertain and get a result. “Going into a game like a derby of that magnitude with the bragging rights for the fans is massive. That’s probably going to be our aim, making sure we put on a performance.” Lowe’s side had plenty of time to prepare for this game and managed to include friendlies against St Johnstone and Leeds United during the prolonged break. It gave Lowe a chance to utilise the younger players in his squad, with several getting minutes across those games. Whether that impacts his team selection for this game is difficult to assess but considering Preston’s poor record in derby games recently, he will most certainly have his side up for the game. Mix that with the potential to end the weekend in the top six with three points, there’s plenty on offer for North End.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Dave Nugent Yes No

The Verdict

It’s going to be a tight game. Both sides boast impressive records, with Blackburn’s home record one of the best in the division coupled with Preston’s away record being the second best.

That gives it the potential to be a tight game before a ball is even kicked. However, considering Preston’s poor record in derby games, he will be desperate for three points especially away at Ewood Park.

Preston have shown glimpses of what they can be capable of under Lowe this season, and a positive performance and result could go a long way to them reaching their potential under him before the end of the year.