Ryan Lowe hopeful over condition of Preston squad for Bristol City game after sickness bug

Preston North End take on Bristol City this evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to build on their fine win at Norwich at the weekend.

The Lilywhites almost doubled their tally for goals scored in the league this season on Saturday as they hit three past the Canaries, and Lowe will be hoping for a repeat of that this evening at Ashton Gate.

The squad has been a little through the mill between matches, though, with a sickness bug striking several of the players.

As per the club’s website, though, Lowe is hopeful that his players have recovered from the bout of sickness, and should be fully ready to take on the Robins.

Whilst some players missed training on Monday thanks to the bug, they were all back in on Tuesday before travelling to the south west, and that is a positive piece of news.

The Verdict

When a bug hits a football squad it can obviously have quite a big impact pretty quickly given how close the players are to one another on a daily basis.

It seems as though PNE are over the worst of it now, though, and they’ll be looking forward to getting playing this evening against the Robins.

Another away win would go down very nicely indeed.