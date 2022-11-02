Ryan Lowe highlights “unplayable” Preston North End player in win over Swansea City

Ryan Lowe has highlighted the performance of Alan Browne in Preston North End’s recent victory on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites came out on top over Swansea City with a 1-0 win, courtesy of a first half strike from Brad Potts.

But it was the performance of the Irishman that the Preston boss singled out, praising his club captain for being unplayable against the South Wales club.

He has claimed that the last couple of games have seen the midfielder return to his best form.

The 44-year old acknowledged Browne’s difficult start to the season, but believes these last two performances have shown what he is capable of, and what he expects from such an important figure in the squad.

“Brilliant yeah,” said Lowe, via the club’s official website.

“He deserves that, I just said him then, he’s back.

“Sometimes players go through certain times in a year, in performances.

“Browney has not missed a lot of football, he went away after the season finished, then he had to have more time off, then he was back for pre-season.

“We had to delay his pre-season a little bit and manage his minutes and load.

“Now you’ve seen, in the last two games, he’s been superb and that’s what I want from my big players, especially my captain, so fair play to him.

“He’s got his head down, he’s worked at it, he’s been disappointed at not being in the team at times, but tonight he showed the Alan Browne of old and that’s what we want to continue to get out of him because when he’s performing like that, he’s unplayable.”

The victory over Swansea moved Lowe’s side to 7th in the Championship table, just five points adrift of the automatic promotion places and level with those sitting inside the play-off places.

Up next for Preston is a trip to face Reading on 4 November as they seek a third win in a row.

The Verdict

Browne has been an important figure for Preston over the years, earning the captain’s armband in the process.

These recent performances have shown him at his best, which has helped the team get back to winning ways.

With only two games remaining before the World Cup break, the team will be aiming to continue their winning ways to gather some momentum in the promotion fight.

Beating a rival like Swansea on Tuesday night showed they have what it takes to compete at the top of the second division when at their best.