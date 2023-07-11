Preston North End have completed the summer signing of Mads Frøkjær-Jensen.

The club has officially announced on their website the arrival of the Dane pending the approval of a work permit.

The playmaker has signed a four-year deal that will keep him at Deepdale until the summer of 2027.

The 23-year-old has signed from Danish side Odense, who finished second in the domestic top flight last season.

Who is Mads Frøkjær-Jensen?

The midfielder has come through the ranks at Odense, emerging from the academy into their first team squad from the age of just 19.

Frøkjær-Jensen enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019-20, making 20 league appearances for the club as they finished seventh in the table.

He has grown in importance over the years, earning 28 appearances in the Superliga last season.

The attacking midfielder contributed eight goals and three assists, a career best, to help the team qualify for European football in the next campaign.

Frøkjær-Jensen has expressed his excitement at joining the Lilywhites, who will be pushing to challenge for a top six finish over the next year.

What has Ryan Lowe said about Preston North End’s latest summer signing?

Ryan Lowe has revealed that Frøkjær-Jensen is someone the club has been monitoring for a number of years.

The Preston boss is hopeful that he can continue to improve, with the midfielder set to become an integral part of the squad.

“We’ve been monitoring Mads for a while since the scouting department found him, so when we knew we had a chance of signing him we did everything we could to try and get him,” said Lowe, via the club’s website.

“Peter [Ridsdale] flew over to meet him on Friday and struck the deal while we were in Spain, so it’s good to have Mads in the building today and signed up.

“He’s an attacking midfielder with a good size and stature whose numbers tally up to what we want.

“He’s a ball carrying number eight and that’s where he’ll play for us, or anywhere in those midfield areas.

“Ultimately he’s a young lad coming from Europe who’s very willing to keep learning and improving, and I’m delighted we could get the deal sorted.”

Frøkjær-Jensen has become the first permanent signing at Preston this summer, with Calvin Ramsay having also arrived on loan from Liverpool.

Will Mads Frøkjær-Jensen be a good signing for Preston North End?

There is plenty of reason to be excited about this kind of move for Preston.

The team could use some added creativity from midfield, and the Dane should also provide plenty of goal threat of his own.

Preston’s lack of goals last season was a real issue, so it is good to see the club address that in the transfer market.

Preston will be hoping that Frøkjær-Jensen is just the latest in a number of arrivals this summer, but it does appear that the Lilywhites will be working with a more limited budget this year compared to some of their promotion rivals.