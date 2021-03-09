Ryan Lowe faces these Plymouth Argyle player decisions ahead of Wigan at 7pm

Plymouth Argyle take on Wigan Athletic at Home Park this evening with the Pilgrims looking to get back to winning ways on home turf.

Ryan Lowe’s side fell to defeat last time out in the league as they lost 2-1 away to Doncaster Rovers last Saturday, thus seeing their faint hopes of making the play-offs fade somewhat.

A victory against the Lowly Latics could see the home side into 10th place if other results fall in their favour across the division, meaning that there will be a lot of emphasis placed on getting a positive result this evening.

With a tough away game at play-off hopefuls Ipswich Town to come on Saturday, anything less than a victory against Wigan will be viewed as a big blow.

Here, we take a look at the TWO decisions that Lowe faces ahead of the Wigan Athletic clash tonight…

Ryan Hardie in from the off?

Hardie found the net last time out against today’s opponents and could well be pushing to start the game as Luke Jephcott’s goals have dried up lately.

He offers something different up top for Argyle and would provide an aerial threat against what is a pretty physical Wigan side.

Jephcott could do with a rest ahead of what is a hefty fixture schedule and given the position of the Latics in the table, it would in theory be the right game to bench him.

Rotation will come into things a lot more prominently over the next few weeks and as a result I think we could see this change take place up front in the not too distant future.

Lewis Macleod in against his former side?

The former Rangers man made his return to first team action for the first time since January against Doncaster as a second-half substitute and may well be keen to get a start under his belt tonight.

Pitting players against their former side can be a big plus and Macleod will surely be an option that Lowe will be eyeing ahead of a game in which Argyle are like to dominate possession.

The midfielder loves to play passes forward and could provide the key to unlocking the opposition defence this evening.

Putting him in against an opponent of lower quality could give him the platform to kick start his season again and get back to his best after his time on the sidelines.