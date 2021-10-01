Ryan Lowe explains Plymouth Argyle absentee

After he was hit with a ball at close range against Crewe Alexandra, James Wilson was hauled off for Plymouth owing to new concussion protocols added to football. Down on the ground for some time, Wilson gingerly exited the action and will now miss Argyle’s next match away at Lincoln.

A new injury concern in the modern game, concussion is being treated as a far more serious issue than prior. With some doctors advocating for heading to be eliminated from football due to head injuries linking to dementia, there’s no wonder these concussions are now treated with severity. Missing three matches before this due to an FA charge, an incident off-the-ball deemed ban worthy, this will be another frustrating absence for the former Oldham defender.

Ryan Lowe spoke to The Plymouth Herald, discussing the protocols that leaves Wilson out of Lincoln away: “Willo didn’t actually go to hospital but I think it’s five days from the concussion so he will definitely be out (against Lincoln) because of that. He phoned me up (on Wednesday) asking could he play. I told him it was out of my hands, it was down to the doctors.”

Losing relative control, ensuring Wilson doesn’t aggravate another head injury so soon after is more critical for those outside football.

Lowe eased any nerves that this concussion will leave Argyle with a long term absentee, stating: “Willo is fine in himself, he’s right as rain. We have had to give him a couple of days rest because of the bang to his head. He will join up with the group next Thursday to train and then he will be available for Burton, but he will definitely miss the Lincoln game.”

Filling in for the experienced head of Wilson will most likely be Brendan Galloway, the former Everton youth prospect turned Pilgrim.

This is the only fresh concern for Lowe in terms of squad selection, with an aim of picking a consistent side crucial in order to continue Plymouth’s excellent start to the season: “We will travel with a fully fit squad apart from James Wilson.”

With one defeat in their opening 10, Wilson’s exclusion from the team shouldn’t derail the Pilgrims too much. Conor Grant, the hero in their last minute win over Doncaster, is fit for the Sincil Bank clash after leaving the Crewe match early through injury. With the equaliser against Crewe, Ryan Hardie is a crucial component of Lowe’s side. In a rich vain of goalscoring form, nine goals for Lowe’s men, he will be the first name on the team-sheet for the encounters to come.

The Verdict

With the buzz around Home Park continuing, the feel-good factor at Argyle won’t be dampened by Wilson’s concussion-based absence. Having a defender of that experience is always a bonus – 17 appearances for Ipswich last campaign is a plus – but Lowe has adequate back-up to fill in for the Welshman.

It’s going to take a lot more than one player out to derail Plymouth’s season to date, and with winnable matches against The Imps and Burton to follow, there’s no reason why these good times should come to a disappointing end any time soon.