Ryan Lowe explains departure of Preston North End duo

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed that Izzy Brown and Josh Murphy are no longer training with the club.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of his side’s clash with Barnsley, Lowe explained that neither player had lived up to his high standards.

Discussing the situation regarding the pair, Lowe was quoted by Preston’s official Twitter account as saying: “The two of them had an opportunity to showcase what they could do for us. I have high standards and unfortunately they didn’t meet those standards. I wish them both the best.”

Josh Murphy joined Preston North End on a season-long loan deal from Cardiff City last summer and has appeared 12 times in the Championship this campaign.

However, only five of these came under current boss Ryan Lowe after he took over as manager in December.

Murphy’s contract with parent club Cardiff City is due to expire this summer and thus he will be a free agent when the next transfer window opens.

Meanwhile, Izzy Brown is also set to be a free agent this summer after having joined Preston on a one-year deal last summer.

Remarkably, Brown failed to feature for Preston North End at all after rupturing his Achilles just one month into his time at Deepdale, an injury that has kept him out for the rest of this season.

The Verdict

Harsh words from Ryan Lowe at his press conference this afternoon.

His comments made it very clear that Brown and Murphy were not up to his high standards, which leaves question marks over what exactly he meant by that.

Was he referring to their attitudes, or ability, for example.

Nevertheless, if that is how Lowe felt about the players, it is best they part ways with the club sooner rather than later.

If they are not going to be around long term, there is little use in them hanging around for an extra week or two until the season ends.