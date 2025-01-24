Ryan Lowe's name has emerged alongside Steven Schumacher in Bolton Wanderers' ongoing managerial pursuit.

This is according to a fresh update from BBC Radio Manchester Sport on Friday evening, as the Whites hierarchy continue to find a successor for the recently departed Ian Evatt.

Evatt was dismissed at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Wednesday morning after 261 games in charge, following a 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in Greater Manchester.

A handful of names have since emerged as front-runners for the vacancy, with Schumacher immediately one of those, but now the Liverpudlian potentially finds himself up against his former colleague, having worked alongside each other at Bury and Plymouth Argyle.

More to follow...