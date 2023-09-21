Highlights Preston North End manager, Ryan Lowe says Liam Millar is keen to make a permanent move to the club.

Millar is currently on a season-long loan with North End from Swiss side Basel.

The winger scored on his debut against Plymouth at the weekend, helping Preston to top spot in the Championship table.

Preston North End's hopes of securing a long-term agreement for Liam Millar look to have been given an early boost.

That's after manager Ryan Lowe claimed that the attacker is already keen to make his loan move to the Championship club a permanent one.

How have things gone for Millar at Preston so far?

Millar joined Preston on the final day of this summer's transfer window, signing on loan from Swiss giants Basel for the remainder of the season, in a move that does include an option to buy.

Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Milutin Osmajic Cadiz CF Permanent Mads Frokjaer-Jensen Odense BK Permanent Jack Whatmough Wigan Athletic Permanent Duane Holmes Huddersfield Town Permanent Will Keane Wigan Athletic Permanent Layton Stewart Liverpool Permanent Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Liam Millar FC Basel Loan

The Canadian international then went on to make an immediate impact for North End, scoring on his debut in the 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at Deepdale over the weekend.

That was then backed up on Tuesday night, with the 23-year-old producing another promising performance to help his side to another 2-1 home win, this time over Birmingham City.

Now it seems that although the winger is just a matter weeks into his loan spell with the club, there is already a belief that he would like to stay with Preston, even beyond that deal expiring at the end of this season.

What has Lowe said about Millar's desire for a permanent Preston move?

Although this is not a deal that comes with a clear route to a permanent move to Deepdale for the player, it seems that is something Millar is not ruling out.

Lowe believes that the 23-year-old is already enjoying himself greatly at Preston, and therefore has his eyes set on a long-term stay with the Lancashire club.

Speaking to The Lancashire Evening Post about Millar while assessing the make-up of his current squad, the Preston boss said: "The only two loan lads are obviously Calvin Ramsay and Liam Millar, but Calvin is obviously injured at the moment and Liam - if you asked him now, he’d like to try and make the deal permanent as quickly as he possibly can. He loves it here already and again, that’s something we can look at further down the line."

As things stand, there are around two years remaining on Millar's contract with parent club Basel, securing his future in Switzerland until the end of the 2024/25 season.

As a result, next summer's transfer window could be the last chance that the Swiss side have to receive a fee for the winger's services.

Preston have enjoyed an excellent start to this season, going unbeaten in their opening seven league games.

Indeed, Lowe's side have won each of their last six outings in the league, meaning they currently sit top of the Championship table, with 19 points to their name.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to The New York Stadium to take on Rotherham United.

Should Preston try to make Liam Millar's loan move permanent?

It would seem to make sense for Preston to try and secure a long-term agreement for Millar based on these comments.

The winger has made an excellent start to life in Preston colours, already making some important contributions to a strong start to the season.

As a result, he is the sort of asset that a club would surely want to keep on a permanent basis if possible, and both his contract situation at Basel, and the fact he is keen on such a move, suggest there will be an opportunity for them to do that.

With that in mind, you do get the feeling that this is something that will be seriously worth considering for Preston, especially if Millar continues his strong start to life at the club.