Ryan Lowe discusses potential Preston transfer swoop for former Liverpool player

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has revealed that ‘fantastic talent’ Ben Woodburn is training with the club as he looks to earn a contract.

The attacking midfielder is a free agent after his deal with Liverpool expired and despite reports linking him with a move to Scotland, after a loan with Hearts last season, Woodburn is yet to make a decision on his future.

And, it appears he could be part of Lowe’s squad next season, as the boss confirmed to North End’s media that they he is on trial.

“I tried to do a deal to get him down to Plymouth when I first came down there, but he’d obviously been playing at a higher level. Obviously his contract’s now ended at Liverpool. He was up with Hearts in Scotland last season and he’s a fantastic talent.

“We’re hoping we can get a tune out of him. He’s going to be with us for a few weeks and it’s over to Ben now to showcase what he’s really about, because with the likes of Ben who have probably had a little bit of a dip in form of late, we’re coaches and managers that want to try and bring the best back out of young lads like him.”

The verdict

This makes plenty of sense for Preston as Woodburn is a player who was very highly-rated as a youngster but his career hasn’t taken off as some expected.

Nevertheless, he did quite well at Hearts last season and there is no risk from Preston’s perspective as he’s available on a free.

So, it’s now down to Woodburn to show he deserves a contract and Lowe could be just what he needs to start fulfilling his undoubted potential.

