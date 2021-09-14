Ryan Lowe discusses possibility of more free agent arrivals at Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle Manager Ryan Lowe has suggested any further free-agent signings at Home Park this summer are unlikely.

Striker Kieran Agard was signed on a free last Friday, but Lowe says Argyle do not need any further reinforcements.

“We should be alright. There’s probably two players who are going to miss out in the next few weeks, so we don’t really need to have one more,” Lowe said via PlymouthLive.

“You look at the bench now and where we are heading with George (Cooper) and James (Bolton), and Danny (Mayor) was on the bench and didn’t need to be used,” Lowe added.

Danny Mayor returned to the Argyle bench for the first time since picking up a thigh injury last month, whilst George Cooper is close to selection after knee and ankle issues.

Summer signing James Bolton has also stepped up his recovery after making the move from Portsmouth to Plymouth and being injured early in pre-season. The defender is now running and no doubt working hard to make his Argyle debut as soon as he can.

The Verdict

Saturday’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday was the first time Argyle were not forced to name any of their teenage scholars on the bench this season due to first-team injuries.

Despite these injury issues, Argyle have made a good start to the campaign and currently sit 8th in League One, having played a game fewer than some of the teams above them.

With Kieran Agard being signed on a free and Danny Mayor returning to the squad from injury in the last week, Ryan Lowe already has more options at his disposal than he did previously. With George Cooper and James Bolton working towards a return, it’s perhaps no surprise Lowe believes he has a squad able to cope without any further free-agent additions.