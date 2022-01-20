Ryan Lowe delivers Preston North End team news ahead of upcoming Swansea City clash

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed that he will almost have a full squad to choose from for his side’s upcoming fixture.

Ryan Ledson and Josh Earl missed Preston’s last two games, but are expected to be back in contention as the side face Swansea City on January 22.

Lowe confirmed his team news earlier today at his pre-match press conference, revealing that Matthew Olosunde is now available for selection.

“Olosunde is fit, the only one now is Josh Earl who is in sort of small training,” said Lowe, via Lancashire Live.

“Josh Murphy is another one, but [Earl] is training today and he’s in and around it and we’ve not many injuries which is good.

“Ironic, eh! But that’s another thing we want – we don’t want people in the treatment room just lounging around with niggling injuries.

“You have got to get through these and Matthew Olosunde is fit and available, when selected yeah.”

Lowe also responded to questions about Andrew Hughes’ suspension, hinting that the club may make an appeal over the decision.

“It depends what the referee has said in his report,” added Lowe.

“If we can try and get one of our influential players back, and it rescinded to a yellow card, then great. If not, it’s football isn’t it? It happens.”

Lowe did confirm that the side will be without Declan Rudd and Izzy Brown, with Brown not expected to compete again for the rest of the season.

Preston are 14th in the Championship, with 33 points from 25 games. Lowe took charge of the side in December. His side are unbeaten in his four league games in charge, with two wins and two draws.

The team’s last defeat came on December 4, courtesy of Blackburn Rovers. However, the club were eliminated from the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 loss against Cardiff City in the Third Round.

The Verdict

This is good news for Preston, who will want to keep their recent momentum going as they face 17th place Swansea.

It is probably too much of a stretch for Preston to make a play-off push at this stage, but stranger things have happened in the Championship.

If Lowe can keep the team playing well and picking up victories then that will at least keep morale at the club high.

Having everyone fit and available is a manager’s dream. They are still without Brown and Rudd, but this is a pretty nice situation for Lowe to now find himself in only a few weeks since joining the club.