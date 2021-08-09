Ryan Lowe delivers Plymouth Argyle transfer update

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has admitted that adding to his squad may prove difficult, due to fierce competition from other clubs in the transfer market.

The 42-year-old reportedly looked at teamsheets from EFL matches right across the nation, giving him an indication as to whether his potential targets would be made available in the weeks to come. This came before his Argyle side were beaten 2-0 by Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Before the defeat to The Millers, Lowe was on the lookout for another striker and was then dealt another blow when Niall Ennis was forced to miss the opening day defeat with a tight hamstring. The Argyle boss is also looking to add pace on the wings in order to complete his squad before the transfer deadline at 11PM on August 31st.

Adding in forward areas is Lowe’s priority before then, with only three strikers on the clubs books at this moment in time in Niall Ennis, Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie the only three senior options at his disposal, meaning Argyle scholar Rhys Shirley made his first-team debut in the 75th minute of Saturday’s defeat.

Lowe has had his say on the matter in an interview with the Plymouth Herald;

“We feel we need one or two more, definitely, but it’s finding that one or two more. We have got irons in the fire of what we need and what we want.

“We are speaking to one or two people, and the quicker we can get one or two more in the building it will give us that strength in depth.

“We are definitely looking for a striker, and looking for one that might give us something a little bit different as well, whether that’s pace down the left, pace down the right.

“Someone with a little bit of dynamism in them – out your feet, touch it, cross it – but I think everyone is looking for the same thing.

“We will just keep plugging away. We are looking at whether our targets played on Saturday, whether they were out the squad or in the squad, and that gives you an indication.”

The Verdict

After Saturday’s defeat Lowe was also left frustrated that Argyle didn’t finish the openings that came their way, and it is certainly an area of his side’s game that needs to be improved. Last season they relied heavily on the goals of Luke Jephcott in order to consolidate, with their second-highest league scorer only getting six last term, and in order to progress up the table more goals will be needed.

Their strength-in-depth in forward areas is also an area for concern, especially with Niall Ennis dropping out of the squad, and the extent of his hamstring injury not yet confirmed, so even from that point of view its clear to see why Lowe is assessing his options.

But as the 42-year-old has touched on, the number of big clubs in this league who are expected to be towards the top end of the table could make it difficult for him to land his number one targets.