Ryan Lowe delivers important Preston team news ahead of Blackpool clash

Preston manager Ryan Lowe says he will have the same players available for his side’s derby with Blackpool on Saturday, as he did for the midweek win at Huddersfield.

Lowe saw his side respond to back to back defeats by claiming a 1-0 win over the Terriers on Tuesday courtesy of a Greg Cunningham header, a result that has lifted them to ninth in the current Championship table.

That is something they will now be looking to build on at the weekend, as they travel to Bloomfield Road to face local rivals Blackpool, who are currently 21st in the standings, with just one win in seven.

Now it seems as though Lowe will have the same selection decisions to make for that clash with the Seasiders, as he did at the John Smith’s Stadium in midweek.

Providing an update on his side’s team news ahead of that game, the Preston boss was quoted by his side’s official Twitter account as saying: “Same as, the squad will be the same as what we had available for Huddersfield.”

On loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is a long term absentee due to a hamstring injury. Attacking midfielder Daniel Johnson and centre back Liam Lindsay meanwhile, did not feature against Huddersfield after late fitness tests.

Lowe’s comments here therefore suggest that the duo will not be involved against Blackpool on Saturday either.

The Verdict

This may not be a bad thing from a Preston perspective.

This is a squad that were able to pick up a result on Wednesday night, against a Huddersfield side in a similar one to the Blackpool one they are set to take on this weekend.

As a result, North End may fancy their chances here, in a game that they will be absolutely desperate to win against their local rivals.

Even so, for the purposes of rotation in a busy period, and the extra quality some of those absent players offer, you feel they will still be desperate to get them back available sooner rather than later.