Ryan Lowe delivers concerning Preston injury update after impressive win at Norwich City

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed that Troy Parrott has suffered a hamstring injury after he was forced off in the win at Norwich on Saturday.

The Ireland international joined North End on loan from Tottenham this summer but he has endured a frustrating start to the campaign, failing to score in his opening 12 games prior to the game at Carrow Road.

However, Parrott got off the mark against the Canaries, scoring the winner after coming off the bench to help the side to a massive three points.

Unfortunately, that was the last real involvement from the attacker, as he was substituted minutes later and Lowe told the club’s media that whilst he doesn’t know the full extent, the early signs are not positive.

“I don’t know, it’s his hamstring I think. I’m pleased for him getting off the mark but we will just have to assess him and see how he is.”

Any injury will have come at the wrong time for Preston, who are ready to embark on a very busy schedule this month, with a game at Bristol City next up in the week.

The verdict

Firstly, you have real sympathy for Parrott here as he has struggled at times this season, so getting his first goal will have been a huge moment for him.

Ideally, he would want to build on that in the next game and to really get some momentum going but it’s not going to happen now as he prepares for a spell out.

Further updates are obviously needed to see just how bad the injury is but even the best case scenario means that he is going to miss a fair few games this month.

