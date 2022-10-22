Ryan Lowe delivers brutally honest verdict after Preston lose to bitter rivals Blackpool

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has admitted he needs more quality in the team in the January window after his side were beaten 4-2 by rivals Blackpool today.

In an entertaining clash for the neutral, North End ultimately came up short as they fell to what is a third defeat in four.

Of course, this game meant more to the support, so Lowe was coming in for criticism online after the loss and he didn’t hide away from the fact that improvements are needed when speaking to Lancashire Live after the game at Bloomfield Road.

“We know what it is don’t we? Let’s not beat around the bush. Until January comes and we can help the group, then we know. Lads are doing different jobs up there fantastically well, in different ways, but we haven’t got a 20-goal-a-season striker just yet.

“That is just me talking as I have done for ages. We’re playing some good football, I think you can see that, but it’s just that final pass or cross. Disappointed with the final third quality but we’ve just got to keep working to get better.”

The verdict

It’s always tough for a manager in this situation as you need to front up but it really doesn’t matter what is said now because the fans only care about the result.

As Lowe points out, they do need more cutting edge but they did score twice today, so it was the defensive organisation and individual mistakes that cost them today.

Now, it’s about bouncing back as quickly as possible, with Preston up against Middlesbrough next weekend.

