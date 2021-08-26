Ryan Lowe delivers answer on potentially letting Plymouth’s rising star leave

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has simply said ‘no’ to clubs asking to take up-and-coming, 18-year-old striker Rhys Shirley on loan.

There has been significant interest from clubs in borrowing the Pilgrims’ youth product after he scored his first senior goal in Tuesday night’s 4-1 cup defeat away at Swansea.

As well as the talent Shirley possesses, manager Ryan Lowe says the youngster is a great trainer and that he enjoys coaching him.

“What I must say about him, every day in training he has been a pleasure to work with because he listens and he learns,”’ Lowe told the Plymouth Herald.

“He has got this thing every time he scores or does something well he turns around me and looks at me, which I quite like, because he’s basically saying ‘Look, I can do this’.

“It’s no coincidence you get phone calls ‘Can I have Rhys Shirley on loan’? No, at this moment in time he’s a League One footballer.

The boss even went as far to say he has no plans to loan out Argyle’s promising young striker until January at the earliest.

“He definitely won’t be going out anytime soon. January might be a different story, depending on what’s happening and what we have got, but he will be around the group from now until then.”

Shirley has made four appearances so far this season for the senior side, all from the bench, and after making an impact in all of those games it’s no wonder he will remain part of the squad for the time being.

Lowe also spoke briefly about the academy at Plymouth, with regards to a young player like Shirley coming through.

“I spoke to Phil Stokes (Argyle’s academy manager) when I came in this morning and asked him ‘Are you happy (about Shirley)’ and he said ‘Yeah, we are buzzing’.

“It shows the work the academy are doing to bring them up to us. You can’t just stop now at our level, they have got to continue to keep performing.”

The Verdict

There can be no doubt that Rhys Shirley is devoted to becoming a future star. It sounds like he’s focused on learning on the training ground and driven to putting in the hard work to make sure that his dream becomes reality.

At 18 years of age, he has already achieved so much. He is now involved in the first-team squad of a League One club on a regular basis, something only others his age could dream of. Plus, he is also being told by the gaffer he won’t be going out on loan, showing just how highly Lowe rates the young lad.

The future seems bright for Shirley whatever may come, whether it be in January or later. He should realise, though, that if he continues to progress with his development, as he has done so far, he could well become one of the best players at the club quite soon.

Right now Shirley is a Plymouth player but also still a very young player and his main priority at this moment should be to continue working at becoming a better player whilst aiming to break into the Argyle starting line-up.