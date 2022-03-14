Ryan Lowe delivers Alan Browne update as Preston North End prepare for Luton clash

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted that he is hoping that Alan Browne will be available to feature in the club’s clash with Luton Town on Wednesday.

Browne was substituted during the closing stages of the Lilywhites’ draw with Cardiff City after sustaining an issue with his groin in this fixture.

An ever-present in the heart of Preston’s midfield this season, Browne has started 19 of the club’s previous 20 league games and thus will be keen to help them secure a positive result in their showdown with the Hatters.

Preston are still in contention for a top-six finish as they are only six points adrift of Sheffield United who currently occupy the final play-off spot.

By securing victory over Luton, the Lilywhites will move to within striking distance of Nathan Jones’ side in the league standings.

Unbeaten in their last four league games, Preston may fancy their chances of delivering the goods at Kenilworth Road.

Ahead of this showdown, Lowe has shared an injury update on Browne.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post about the midfielder, the Preston boss said: “Browney pointed to his groin before he came off [against Cardiff] so we’ll have to see how that settles down.

“In the first half he had been running everywhere because he was disappointed with himself for giving the ball away at times.

1 of 28 What year were PNE founded? 1875 1880 1885 1890

“At half-time I said to him if he kept running like that all over the pitch, he was going to end up doing 13-14k and be a doubt for Wednesday.

“Browney was shattered coming off the pitch but hopefully it’s not too bad and we’ll have him available to play against Luton.”

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Lowe is hoping that Browne’s issue doesn’t turn out to be too serious as the midfielder is unquestionably one of the club’s key players.

If Preston are to gatecrash the play-off picture between now and the end of the term, they will need to call upon the services of Browne on a regular basis.

In the 31 games that he has played at this level in the current campaign, the 26-year-old has provided a respectable total of six direct goal contributions.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis when he is fully fit, Browne may be able to help his side move up the second-tier standings.