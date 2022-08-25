Ryan Lowe confirms Preston North End transfer plans for 24-year-old

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed the club will look to off-load right-back Matthew Olosunde before the summer transfer window closes next week.

Olosunde joined Preston from Rotherham United last summer, but has endured a difficult time of things at Deepdale so far due to injury.

The 24-year-old made just his third appearances for the club in their EFL Cup defeat at Wolves on Tuesday night, when he was substituted at half time.

As a result, with the American someway down the pecking order in Lowe’s squad, it seems as though a move could now be on the cards at some point in the next week.

One true or false question about every current Preston North End player - can you get 100%?

1 of 23 Freddie Woodman signed from Swansea City. True False

Discussing Olosunde’s future ahead of Preston’s Championship clash at Cardiff on Saturday, Lowe told Lancs Live: “I think Matt needs to go and play some games and that’s why I said after the game, that he has not played a lot of minutes.

“He played against Blackburn, before I came in, and for me he came on at Swansea last season. Since then, he has not played many games, so it’s for Matt’s sake more than anything else.

“We played him the other day and he obviously came off with a dead leg, but we played him to get some minutes into him – thinking that he might be called upon or needed.

“But, ultimately, I think that over the next week he is definitely going to need to go and find some minutes. I will speak to him this week.”

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on the right-back’s contract with Preston, securing his future at the club until the end of this season.

The Verdict

It would seem to make sense for all involved if Olosunde was to leave Preston this week.

Having struggled for game time ever since his arrival at Deepdale, it would surely be better for the 24-year-old to source a move that allows him the chance he needs to further his career.

Indeed, with the options that Preston have at right-back, they should be able to cope with his departure, and given he is in the final year of his contract, this could be a useful opportunity to recoup some useful funds, should the right offer come along.

While things have not worked out for Olosunde at Deepdale, the quality he previously showed at Rotherham, means that there should still be a some interest in a deal from elsewhere in the coming days.