Ryan Lowe clarifies Preston’s current transfer stance on Ben Woodburn

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed that the club could opt to try and convince Ben Woodburn to join the club on a permanent basis this summer.

Lowe has been impressed by Woodburn’s ability during pre-season and believes that the Lilywhites could potentially get the best out of the attacking midfielder.

The 22-year-old is currently on a two-week trial at Preston after being released by Liverpool following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Woodburn only made 11 appearances for the club’s senior side during his time at Anfield.

Loaned out on four separate occasions by Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Wales international spent the previous campaign with Hearts.

In the 28 games that he participated in last season, Woodburn managed to score three goals and provide two assists for his team-mates.

Lowe has already bolstered his Preston squad this summer by signing goalkeepers Freddie Woodman and David Cornell.

Making reference to Woodburn, Lowe has admitted that the Lilywhites could potentially make a move for the former Oxford United loanee.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (as cited by the Sky Transfer Centre, 29/06, 14:45), Lowe said: “Ben has been fantastic.

“I’ve liked him for several years and I spoke to his agent every pre-season for several years.

“We know he’s come into a good environment, he knows he’s come into a good environment, he’s shown already his qualities that he’s got and he’s staying fit.

“Ben might be something we could do in the near future.

“He’s got fantastic talent and we want to be the ones to bring that out of him.”

The Verdict

If Woodburn continues to impress in the coming days, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Preston do indeed decide to offer him a contract.

Whereas the attacking midfielder failed to make a lasting impact during his spell in the Championship with Sheffield United, there is no reason why he cannot go on to succeed under the guidance of Lowe.

Having played seven games at this level during his career, it may not take Woodburn too long to get back into the swing of things in the second-tier.

With Preston aiming to make four or five more signings in the current window, they could potentially go on to achieve a relative amount of success if they nail their recruitment.