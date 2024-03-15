Highlights Lowe’s return to Plymouth signifies a shift to a 'bigger club' in his eyes, emphasising his move to Preston North End for the Championship.

Despite a successful stint with Argyle, recording a 44.5% win rate, he has focused on improving North End’s mid-table finishes in the past two seasons.

Lowe acknowledges Plymouth's firepower with "good players" like Hardie and Whittaker, while emphasising the need for Preston's improvement following a recent loss.

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has stoked the fire ahead of his first return to Plymouth Argyle since leaving the club in 2021, claiming he made the move to a ‘bigger club’.

The former Bury player reinvigorated an Argyle side in the fourth tier and helped them to promotion in 2020, before mounting a play-off challenging side in League One until he made the move to Deepdale.

The 45-year-old departed Devon in the December of 2021 to move to the Championship, with assistant manager Steven Schumacher taking over the reins at Home Park in his absence.

Ryan Lowe on Plymouth Argyle return

Lowe has overseen a steady period for the Lilywhites since making the move north two years ago, with mid-table finishes in the second tier in each of his two seasons at the club.

It has been something of a different story this campaign though, as North End came flying out the blocks with six victories in their first seven league matches, and currently find themselves five points off the play-off spots with ten matches left to play.

The next of those comes against old side Argyle this weekend, with the Pilgrims fighting their own battle at the other end of the table, with just three points separating them and the bottom three ahead of the weekend’s action.

And Lowe is looking forward to being reunited with his old side at Home Park, although his pre-match comments will rub a fair few Argyle fans up the wrong way.

He told the Lancashire Post: "Well look, I think you leave a football club one of two ways.

"That's because you've gone on to a 'bigger' club in my eyes, from where we were in League One. Plymouth are fantastic and they are a big club in their own right.

Ryan Lowe managerial career Matches Wins Draws Losses Win% Bury 81 34 22 25 41.9% Plymouth Argyle 128 57 27 44 44.5% Preston North End 114 44 29 41 38.6% As of March 15th 2024, Source: Transfermarkt

"But, I had an opportunity to move to this fantastic football club - from another fantastic football club. I will definitely show my appreciation to the fans.

"Albeit when you leave, there are always some grumbles. It's been a long time since and there has been another manager leave, since then."

Lowe had the last laugh earlier in the season when the two teams met, with Duane Holmes’ first-minute strike and Liam Millar’s wonderful curling effort helping his current side beat his old one 2-1 at Deepdale; a result which could be seen as backing up his controversial comments.

It has been the season for reunions for Lowe of late, with last weekend seeing him up against former assistant and good friend Steven Schumacher in the Stoke City dugout, with the Potters running out 2-1 victors on the road.

Lowe prepared for Plymouth Argyle test with Preston North End

That put an end to a run of seven league games without defeat for the Lilywhites, and Lowe will be looking for his side to kick on in the hunt for a playoff place when they make the trip to Devon, although he will know as much as anyone the danger the Pilgrims can pose.

He told the PNE official site: "They’ve got some good players. They’ve had players in and out, a couple of suspensions and whatnot, but they’ve got some firepower in there with [Ryan] Hardie and [Morgan] Whittaker which we know.

"They’ve scored plenty of goals, but it’s not just them two you need to worry about. It’s right the way through the squad.

"They’ve not been getting as many wins and points as they’d have liked, but Fozzy’s [Ian Foster] gone in there and put his own stamp on what he wants to do.

"We’ll respect Plymouth Argyle for what they are, but we’ve got to worry about what we do. It was a disappointing result and performance from us last weekend, and we’ve got to put that right away at Plymouth.

"They’re going to be dangerous on the counter-attack, but we’ve got to make sure we’re dangerous in both boxes too."

With both sides eager to get one over on their old acquaintances, the clash at Home Park is set to be a thrilling affair, with crucial points at stake at both ends of the table.

The omens don’t look great for North End before heading to Devon, with no victory at Home Park in each of their last five visits.

You have to go all the way back to 2005 for the last North End side to travel back to Lancashire with all three points, as Chris Sedgwick and Patrick Agyemang found the net in a 2-0 win.