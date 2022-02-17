Ryan Lowe aligns Preston North End’s focus ahead of Reading clash

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted that the club will be aiming to launch a push for a play-off place if they are still in the hunt during the closing stages of the current campaign.

When Lowe was handed over the reins at Deepdale, the Lilywhites were 18th in the Championship standings and facing the prospect of an underwhelming season at this level.

However, under the guidance of the 43-year-old, Preston have managed to produce some impressive performances at this level as they have moved to within four points of the top-six in the second-tier.

Since suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Swansea City last month, the Lilywhites have embarked on a five-game unbeaten run which they will be looking to extend on Saturday when they face Reading.

Preston ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this particular clash after securing all three points in their recent showdown with Peterborough United.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with Reading, Lowe has offered his thoughts on the club’s play-off hopes.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Official EFL Podcast, Lowe said: “We can’t get too carried away, the league is relentless, there are some good clubs as I’ve said and what we’ve got to do is look at the next one.

“If we continue to get back-to-back wins and pick up results along the way and on the road, and we’re eight to nine, ten games to go, if we feel there’s a chance we can push in there [the play-off places], we’d be foolish not to have a good go wouldn’t we.

“So that would certainly be the aim but it’s going to be tough to do that but it’s one we won’t lack in trying.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Preston have only lost one of their last 10 league games, there is no reason why they cannot emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish if they continue to produce positive results in the second-tier.

Currently able to call upon the services of Emil Riis and Cameron Archer, the Lilywhites will be hoping that this particular duo will be able to deliver the goods in-front of goal in the coming weeks.

Riis has managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions in the Championship this season whilst Archer has scored three goals for the club since sealing a temporary switch to the club in January.

By securing victories in their upcoming clashes with Reading and Nottingham Forest at Deepdale, Preston could potentially move to within touching distance of the play-off places.