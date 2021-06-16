Ryan Longman to Nottingham Forest: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Nottingham Forest are yet to make their first move in the transfer window as Chris Hughton continues to carefully scan the market for potential new additions.

Forest finished 17th in what was a drab Championship campaign last tern, and fans will be hoping that he can use his experience to guide the Reds to a much more positive season in 2021/22.

According to Football Insider, Forest are plotting a move for Brighton and Hove Albion’s young forward Ryan Longman.

Here, we analyse the rumour…

Is it a good potential move?

This has the potential to be a really shrewd signing for Forest.

Longman is a talented young forward who thrived on loan at AFC Wimbledon last season, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

But the 20-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Brighton, and he is yet to agree fresh terms over a new deal with the Seagulls.

This means, then, that Forest could capitalise by signing Longman for a cut-price fee, so from a financial perspective, it could be a shrewd bit of business.

Would he start?

Forest certainly need to address their lack of depth going forward this summer.

Sammy Ameobi was let go at the end of his contract, whilst Anthony Knockaert and Luke Freeman have returned to parent clubs Fulham and Sheffield United respectively.

Up top, Lewis Grabban is 33, Glenn Murray has retired and Lyle Taylor’s future is up in the air, so work needs to be done in the final third.

Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten are both likely to be key players next season, but Longman would certainly add to their options and stake a claim for a regular starting berth.

What does he offer?

One thing that Longman clearly offers is goal threat.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals for Wimbledon last season as well as chipping in with five assists.

But the young forward is not only very fast, but offers real versatility. He can operate as a striker in a front two, lead the line on his own or play on either flank, potentially giving Hughton plenty of food for thought next season.

At 20, Longman also offers long-term value. He is a young talent with real potential, and Forest could reap the rewards in both the short-term and long-term going forward.