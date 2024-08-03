Highlights Millwall's focus on quality signings could hinder squad depth for the upcoming season despite strong end-of-season form.

Tanganga and Langstaff join the team to close quality gaps, yet late summer transfers are needed to fill squad holes.

Winger Ryan Longman and Kasey McAteer are sought after to boost Millwall's forward line before the season starts.

Concerns have been raised that Millwall’s decision to prioritise quality over quantity in the transfer market could leave the squad ill-equipped to carry their end-of-season form into the new campaign.

It was a case of too little too late for Neil Harris' men last time out. When the Lions eventually found their stride to close the season out with five wins in a row, they were already cut adrift from the play-off chasing pack and had to settle for a mid-table finish - although that was a better outcome than what was threatening to unfold pre-Harris.

In an effort to bridge the gap in quality and assert themselves as promotion candidates for the season ahead, Millwall have dipped into the lower league talent pool to sign serial goalscorer Macauley Langstaff from Notts County.

Langstaff, the scorer of 29 goals in League Two last season, had been highly sought after by several Championship clubs before his move to the Den. His arrival marked a statement of intent that the club are willing to compete with their league rivals in the market.

Days after bringing in Langstaff, Millwall secured the return of Japhet Tanganga on a permanent deal. The 25-year-old made 18 appearances on loan in SE16 last season and had been pinpointed by Harris as the club’s top target for this window.

While Millwall have brought in two quality players this summer, Langstaff and Tanganga have been the only outfield signings. With holes in the squad yet to be addressed and the start of the season just weeks away, fans will be hoping to see a late flurry of transfer activity.

Here, Football League World looks at two signings Millwall should make before their season gets underway, at home to Watford on August 10.

Ryan Longman

Throughout the summer window, Hull City winger Ryan Longman has been the subject of persistent transfer interest from several EFL clubs.

While Wrexham and Birmingham have been linked with the 23-year-old, Longman spent last season on loan at the Den and could elect to return to his former club on a permanent basis if Millwall can keep pace in the transfer race.

Although Longman was cast out of the starting fold and shipped out on loan by former Hull boss Liam Rosenior, the club's vice chairman, Tan Kesler, suggested a window of opportunity may arise for him to break back into the first team under new appointment Tim Walter.

Ryan Longman's 2023-24 Championship Stats Appearances (Starts) 35 (19) Goals 3 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 2 Big Chances Missed 2 Dribble Success 49% Interceptions per Game 0.4 Tackles per Game 1.2 As per Sofascore

That said, by Kesler’s own admission, the Tigers have received “serious inquiries” for Longman and if he looks set for a season of sporadic involvement, they could be forced to cut their losses and sell before the window closes.

Longman featured 35 times for Millwall in the Championship last season and might push for a return to familiar surroundings in search of playing time. The Lions are yet to fill the void left behind by the attacker, and with no obvious like-for-like replacement, they should pursue his permanent re-signing.

Kasey McAteer

Another winger should be saved a spot on Millwall’s summer wish list: Kasey McAteer, who made the most of his opportunity to play in a promotion-winning side last season, but Leicester’s recent business suggests the youngster could become available for a move before the window shuts.

While the 22-year-old received plaudits for his impressive goalscoring contribution last term, it is unlikely he will be afforded the time on the pitch to catch the eye in the Premier League.

Under Enzo Maresca, he scored six goals in 23 Championship appearances last season, found success off both flanks and routinely tormented defences with his speed and dribbling ability.

Unfortunately, since the arrival of free agent Bobby Decordova Reid and the permanent return of Abdul Fatawu from Sporting Lisbon, he has been pushed down the pecking order.

Kasey McAteer's 2023-24 Championship Stats Appearances (Starts) 23 (13) Goals 6 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 2 Big Chances Missed 6 Dribble Success 44% Interceptions per Game 0.3 Tackles per Game 1.0 As per Sofascore

As a result, with just one year left to run on his current contract, the time may be right for McAteer to pursue a move away from the King Power, at the very least on loan.

According to journalist Paul Abbandonato, Cardiff City have engaged in talks with Leicester to bring the attacker to Wales, but no ground has been made to agree a deal.