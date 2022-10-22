Ryan Longman sends message to Hull City supporters

Hull City responded to back-to-back defeats with a much needed 3-1 victory at Blackpool on Wednesday evening.

The Tigers have been on the slide for a while now in the Championship but have been able to re-establish a three-point cushion on the bottom three.

Ryan Longman has been the subject of negativity from the stands amidst Hull’s poor run and has probably taken the brunt of the stick, from an individual standpoint, compared to the rest of the team that has also been underperforming.

The young forward gave a collected and mature response to the criticism when he spoke to HullLive.

He said: “I know how frustrating it is as a player and as supporters, they come and watch us against Huddersfield and want to see us win, it’s not like we go out there (to lose).

“All I can say to them is that when I’m out there and watch me play is that they see me putting the maximum effort in.

“If I’m not putting maximum effort in then I have to look at myself.

“I should score, one hundred percent I should get it on target if not scoring but I’m going to keep doing it and if I miss another ten of them then I miss another ten of them, I’m still going to keep making those runs and making those chances.

“That’s all Daws (Andy Dawson) and the backroom staff will want from me, they’ll want me to keep doing that (getting in those positions) and eventually something will happen.

“It’s a funny game, football.

“Everyone’s got an opinion, everyone has an opinion and that’s just life.

“As a player, you’re not going to make everyone happy.

“You’ve got to take the positives from the game.

“I was upset I missed that chance, but it was positive I got into that position, and I need to keep getting into those positions.”

It is hard to justify Longman as the player singled out for criticism, when the 21-year-old does wear the shirt and has the promise to help pull the club away from the relegation battle.

The Verdict

Longman’s admirable work ethic was clear to see in flinging his body towards the ball to narrowly poke over the line for Hull’s opener against Blackpool, a result and goal that should alleviate some of the pressure on his shoulders.

Longman netted four goals and as many assists last season, his first at Championship level, and in combination with the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and George Honeyman, the 21-year-old was a bright spark in patches, through some tough periods under the reign of Grant McCann.

The Tigers travel to newly promoted Rotherham United this afternoon with the Millers enjoying consecutive wins over Huddersfield Town and Stoke City in the last week.