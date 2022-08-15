Ryan Longman and Tyler Smith updates emerge ahead of Hull City’s showdown with Burnley

Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze has revealed that whilst Ryan Longman and Tyler Smith are expected to feature in tomorrow’s clash with Burnley, they are both making progress from their respective injuries.

Longman picked up an issue during pre-season and has yet to make an appearance for the Tigers during the 2022/23 campaign.

Smith meanwhile has not featured for Hull since their victory over Bristol City on the opening weekend of the new term.

In the absence of Smith and Longman, the Tigers managed to secure all three points in their clash with Norwich City on Saturday.

Oscar Estupinan’s brace sealed a 2-1 victory for Hull at the MKM Stadium.

Yet to suffer a defeat in the Championship this season, the Tigers will unquestionably be confident in their ability to secure a positive result on Tuesday.

However, with Burnley looking to bounce back from their defeat to Watford in this fixture, Hull will need to be firing on all cylinders at Turf Moor.

Ahead of this fixture, Arveladze has shared an update on Longman and Smith.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for this game (as cited by Hull’s official Twitter account), Arveladze said: “Ryan (Longman) is the closest to returning, as well as Tyler (Smith), but I don’t think they’re going to participate in this game (against Burnley).”

The Verdict

This is a relatively encouraging update for Hull as Longman and Smith are both seemingly edging closer to making a return to action.

Longman showed some signs of promise during the previous campaign as he managed to provide eight direct goal contributions in 35 league appearances.

Smith meanwhile only managed to score twice in all competitions for Hull last season as he struggled to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

When you consider that Hull have signed a plethora of fresh faces during the current transfer window, this aforementioned duo will need to step up their performance levels when they are fit enough to feature.

