Ryan Loft in: As things stand, is this Bristol Rovers’ best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

Bristol Rovers pulled off one of the most memorable final day of the season promotions last term with a resounding 7-0 win over Scunthorpe United seeing Joey Barton’s men sneak into League Two’s top three on goals scored.

Rovers were stuck in lower mid table obscurity around the turn of the year, but put together an incredible second half of the campaign to throw themselves into the promotion mix.

Barton has his critics wherever he goes, but the former Fleetwood Town manager will be expecting to comfortably stabilise in League One with the Gas next season.

The Gas utilised the loan market very well to fuel their promotion push and may do so again.

At this stage of the summer window, Barton still has a lot of work to do to assemble a squad that is deep enough to handle the challenges of their first campaign back in League One.

Here, we have put together the best Bristol Rovers XI as 2022/23 approaches, do you agree?

Glenn Whelan’s experience could be missed from the base of midfield next season, with Rovers potentially on the look-out for a similar profile of player to add some third tier knowhow.

Elliot Anderson was arguably the best player in League Two after arriving on loan from Newcastle United in January 2022, but it is unlikely that the 19-year-old will return to the club, with a higher League One or second tier switch on the cards.

The four relegation places in the third tier give the division a very unforgiving reputation and Rovers will have their work cut out building a survival bid, if they do not bolster their squad in the month or so that remains before the big kick-off.