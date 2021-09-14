Ryan Leonard starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Swansea City tomorrow

Millwall will be hoping to build on a pleasing 1-1 draw away to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend when they travel to the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday evening.

It has been a steady start for the Lions this term, picking up one win, three draws and two losses from their opening six. Jed Wallace remains as crucial a player as ever for the club and Russell Martin will be ensuring his Swansea City side are completely aware of the threat he poses.

With the Swans enjoying a lot of possession of late, we predict that Gary Rowett will bolster midfield areas with one change from the weekend…

24 questions about some of Millwall’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 How many spells has Neil Harris had at Millwall as a player and manager combined? 2 3 4 5

Ryan Leonard could come in for Sheyi Ojo to give the Lions a bit more fight and legs in the middle of the park.

Rowett might see it completely the other way and feel that Ojo’s pace in transition when they do eventually win the ball back will be more effective on Wednesday night.

However considering the display from particularly Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes orchestrating the play against Hull City, the Lions manager could be more inclined to deploy three midfielders.

Billy Mitchell will continue to fill in at right wing back with Dan McNamara, Shaun Hutchinson and Benik Afobe the known absentees ahead of Millwall’s midweek South Wales excursion.