Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted that the club's clash with Blackpool on Friday may come too soon for Ryan Leonard.

Leonard has not participated in training since sustaining a groin injury earlier this month during the Lions' draw with Luton Town.

George Saville meanwhile is facing a race to be fit for Millwall's trip to Bloomfield Road as he broke his nose in the club's recent showdown with Wigan Athletic.

The Lions would have been hoping to deliver a positive response to their defeat to Birmingham City in their meeting with the Latics.

However, goals from Will Keane and Thelo Aasgard sealed all three points for Wigan at the DW Stadium.

Despite these recent setbacks, Millwall are still level on points with Sunderland who occupy the final spot in the play-offs and are also within striking distance of Coventry City.

A win over Blackpool would place a great deal of pressure on their rivals in the race for a top-six finish.

What has Gary Rowett said about Ryan Leonard and George Saville?

Ahead of Friday's game, Rowett has issued an update on Leonard and Saville.

Speaking to Southwark News, Rowett said: "I’m not sure whether Lenny will be available for Blackpool or not, he hasn’t trained yet.

"It’s probably going to be a little bit too soon.

"As for everyone else, I think most of the players have come through fine from the game.

"We’ve got two or three that are carrying knocks at the moment, but at this stage of the season that isn’t anything unusual.

"I wouldn’t imagine anyone is ruled out.

"Sav broke his nose, I think he got elbowed in the face.

"I think we’ve got a couple of others with little things.

"Fair play to Sav, he got up and got on with it to play through the rest of the game.

"Hopefully that’s not an issue heading into Friday night."

Will Millwall be able to get back to winning ways on Friday?

With Leonard not likely to make his comeback until the final day of the regular campaign, it will be interesting to see whether Millwall will be able to deliver the goods in his absence.

Saville will need to wear a protective mask against Blackpool if he is given the nod to start by Rowett who will be determined to see his side get back to winning ways.

When you consider that Blackpool are fighting to stay in the Championship, Millwall will have to perform at a high standard in order to have a chance of securing a positive result on their travels.

Providing that they do go on to defeat the Seasiders, the Lions may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in their showdown with fellow play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers next month.