Leeds United summer transfer target and ex-Rangers ace Ryan Kent has been released by Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe following a mutual termination of contract agreement.

As reported by the Scottish Sun, Fenerbahçe revealed in a club statement: "The contract with Ryan Kent, one of the Professional Football A Team players, has been terminated by mutual agreement.

"We present it to the public."

After joining the Turkish Süper Lig outfit during the summer of 2023, Kent made a total of 19 appearances, the majority of which came during last season's Conference League campaign, while he made just one league outing.

The Englishman's only appearance for the Istanbul-based side this season came during a Champions League qualifier against Swiss Super League outfit Lugano back in July.

Leeds United have previously been interested in Ryan Kent - and still could be

According to the Scottish Sun, the Whites held a transfer interest in the winger throughout his time with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, who he played for on a permanent basis from 2019-2023 following a 2018/19 loan spell.

Kent played a key role towards the Gers' Premiership title winning success of 2020/21 as he scored 10 goals in the league, which he further complemented by creating nine assists.

In fact, the 2020/21 campaign was the wideman's most productive season in terms of goal contributions to date, as he scored 13 goals and made 11 assists across all competitions.

The former Liverpool man also played his part in the Gers' unlikely run to the 2022 Europa League final, as he scored one goal and produced three assists during the 2021/22 Europa League campaign.

Ryan Kent's Rangers FC Career stats Appearances 233 Goals 33 Assists 56

Back in 2020, the Scottish Sun revealed that the Whites were ready to make a £14m bid for the winger following their promotion to the Premier League, but such a move did not materialise.

Such an advance in 2020 shows that the West Yorkshire side are long-term admirers of Kent, while during the summer of 2024, GiveMeSport revealed via Turkish outlet Haber Ekspres, that the Whites had tabled a €3m bid for the wideman, which indicates that they are still keen on his services.

And in the Scottish Sun's report, it is claimed that Leeds are still interested in the winger, who will now face a multi-team scramble for his services when it comes to offering him a contract.

Ryan Kent could bolster Leeds United promotion chances in second half of the season

The 27-year-old is a talented winger who consistently impressed north of the border throughout his spell with Rangers, who he won both the Scottish FA Cup and Premiership title with, as well as reaching a Europa League final.

Kent was a regular goalscorer and assist maker during his time with the Gers, and never made fewer than 11 goal contributions across all competitions during a single season for the Ibrox outfit, while the 2020/21 season in which he scored 13 goals and created 11 assists demonstrates just how much devastation for defenders he is capable of causing in the final third.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke already has quality wingers such as former La Liga ace Largie Ramazani and Italy international Wilfried Gnonto at his disposal, as well as ex-Manchester United man Dan James.

And should United re-ignite their interest, the potential arrival of Kent would only further bolster the Whites' strength in depth, and therefore increase their chances of making a Premier League return at the second time of asking.

Kent has a point to prove following an underwhelming stint in Türkiye, while a return to English football for the first time since a 2017/18 loan spell from Liverpool with Bristol City could be exactly what he needs to reignite his career.

Of course though, with Kent being contracted to Fenerbahce past the previous transfer window, Leeds would have to wait until January 2025 to register the wing wizard, should he be looked at as a potential signing.