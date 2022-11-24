Ryan Innniss starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Stockport County in the FA Cup on Saturday

Charlton Athletic will be aiming to bounce back from defeats in League One and the Papa John’s Trophy when they welcome Stockport County to The Valley in the FA Cup second round on Saturday.

The Addicks put in one of their most concerning displays of the season at Port Vale last weekend, offering precious little in the attacking third in managing just one shot on target, coming from Jack Payne late on in the piece.

Ben Garner deployed a 4-4-2 formation to very little success, and the lack of attacking potency may lead to a change in system to take on Dave Challinor’s men.

The Addicks’ strengths are in wide areas but getting another ball player into central midfield could elevate the levels of creativity in the side, with Scott Fraser’s goal threat decreasing since playing in a flat midfield two with George Dobson.

Here, we are predicting one change from the side that was defeated at Vale Park to line up against the Hatters…

Albie Morgan replaces Corey Blackett-Taylor to facilitate a formation switch.

Blackett-Taylor has been excellent at times this season but was largely anonymous at Vale, with his pace and power making him an exciting impact substitute to bring on to affect a game.

The whole forward line were below par at Vale Park, but Charlie Kirk and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi have just enough credit in the bank to keep their place in the side.

Jack Payne, Tyreece Campbell and Deji Elerewe may also be pushing for starting berths, with Sam Lavelle in desperate need of an upturn in form in what has been a very difficult season so far for the former Morecambe captain.

Jayden Stockley will be hoping for more goalscoring opportunities against a fourth tier backline, with Chuks Aneke unable to start games for the club, despite signing a deal until the summer of 2025 in January of this year.

The Addicks do not play until next Friday evening after this match, and with that schedule in place they should field a strong side in aiming to land themselves in the hat with Premier League giants in the third round.